Maple the therapy dog joins Goshen Fire Department’s wellness efforts

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published November 20, 2025 at 3:58 PM EST
Maple, a therapy dog in training, rests on the step of a Goshen Fire Department truck during a visit to the station.
1 of 2  — Maple Fire Truck.jpg
Maple, a therapy dog in training, rests on the step of a Goshen Fire Department truck during a visit to the station.
Provided / Goshen Fire Department
Goshen Fire Department EMS Supervisor Andrew Priem poses with Maple inside the Goshen fire station.
2 of 2  — Maple and Priem.jpg
Goshen Fire Department EMS Supervisor Andrew Priem poses with Maple inside the Goshen fire station.
Provided / Goshen Fire Department

The Goshen Fire Department has added a new member to its team, a golden retriever named Maple who is training to become the department’s first facility therapy dog.

Maple is part of the city’s growing mobile integrated health program. EMS Supervisor Andrew Priem has been working with her since May, picking her up on weekends from Top Notch Canine, a local service-dog training organization.

Born in January, Maple isn’t fully certified yet, but Priem says she is already making an impact during difficult calls and around the station. He said her role is to reduce stress for both community members and first responders.

“She’s just kind of there to bring the stress down in the room so then you can feel comfortable to open up and address those feelings,” Priem said.

Maple has also become a source of support for firefighters and paramedics. Priem said he initially expected her to help mostly patients, but the benefits have been shared evenly across the department.

“I would say it’s about fifty-fifty,” he said. “She’s just kind of helping out anybody she’s around, it seems.”

Priem expects Maple to complete her training and begin full-time work in the next two to three months. Her certification will allow her to assist during mental-health emergencies, community events and stressful incidents where responders often struggle with the emotional toll of the job.
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Goshen Fire DepartmentDogmental healthwellness
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is enjoying his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
See stories by Mike Murrell