Amazon planning more data centers in Northwest Indiana

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published November 25, 2025 at 1:17 PM EST
Amazon Web Services provided this photo Monday with their press release announcing plans to invest $15 million to develop new data centers in "Northern Indiana." The company isn't yet saying where the plan the projects but it appears to be closer to Chicago then South Bend.
Provided
Amazon late yesterday (Monday)announced they’re planning another massive data center to power the generative artificial intelligence boom. They released the news to WVPE and other Michiana news outlets, but the project appears to be slated for areas closer to Chicago than South Bend.

There was something noticeably absent from Amazon’s press release Monday announcing they’ll invest $15 billion to develop new “Northern Indiana” data centers, on top of their $11 billion New Carlisle project.

Unlike that announcement, this one contained no comments from local elected officials, who are typically eager to tell voters about the jobs such projects will create.

The Crown Point-based Post-Tribune quoted an Amazon official as saying sites for the planned data centers have not yet been finalized.

The only northwest Indiana data center project that’s been in the news recently has been in the Lake County community of Hobart, where community members have protested against it. It was unclear whether that project is connected to Amazon’s plans.

An Amazon spokeswoman did not respond to our interview request.

In another big difference from the New Carlisle project, Amazon says this one will lower electricity rates for homes and businesses in the area, through an agreement with NIPSCO, the electric provider from the Lake County line to the Illinois border.
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
