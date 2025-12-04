Reopening of Mayflower Road overpass pushed back to next week

Drivers will have to wait a bit longer for the Mayflower Road overpass to reopen on the western edge of South Bend.

The overpass was expected to reopen Friday, but St. Joseph County Engineer Sky Medors says asphalt patching was pushed to next week because of the weather. “The plan is for [patching] Monday with a fallback day of Tuesday, if possible, and we hope to open the bridge after that sometime, which is by the middle of next week,” Medors said during a press conference Thursday.

The reopening was already delayed, after an inspection showed that elevations on the approach slab weren’t in line with the plan. Medors said that put it out of compliance with the county’s safety standards.

"So, in order to get that back into compliance, we asked them to replace the slab," Medors explained. "This was about two months ago that we asked that, and there was no movement on it."

The asphalt patch is considered a temporary measure, to allow the bridge to safely reopen. It will have to close again for about two weeks next spring, so the approach slab can be replaced. Meadors said the contractor, ICC, will be held responsible for the work.

"The county will not be paying any additional for the removal and replacement of that approach slab," Medors added. "That will all be on the contractor’s dime."

County Commissioner Rafael Morton said the county’s engineering staff is making sure the contractor follows the county’s safety standards. “There has been, in my mind, a very big difference of opinion, as far as what’s needed, and at the end of the day, it’s a safety issue because it is a main thoroughfare,” Morton said.

Meanwhile, the county also hopes to repave Grandview Avenue before the end of the year. It’s seen increased traffic during the Mayflower Road closure.