South Bend Heritage to open “We’re Here” exhibit featuring Motels4Now artists

South Bend Heritage will open its second “We’re Here” exhibition Friday, featuring artwork created by adults currently or formerly experiencing homelessness through the Motels4Now program.

The show, held at the Colfax Cultural Center, highlights pieces developed during a weekly art workshop that gives participants space to create and share their work. Organizers say the project aims to elevate voices and experiences that are often overlooked in traditional gallery settings.

“You're not gonna see artwork like this anywhere else because it's very unique, it's raw, it's real, it showcases a lot of what these people have been through,” said Kristin Givens, director of marketing and strategy for South Bend Heritage.

The organization frames the exhibit as part of a broader effort to make the arts welcoming and accessible. “Art shouldn't be something that is only available to those that are of a higher class. I think art should be accessible for all people,” Givens said.

The workshop supplies materials at no cost, but Givens said participants often rely on donations to continue producing new work. “Drop off of gently used or new art supplies, maybe ones that you don't need anymore, or donations as well help,” she said.

She encouraged residents to attend the opening and support the artists in any way they can. “These people need as much support as they can get and if people have gently used art supplies, we'd love to be able to surprise that group with that,” Givens said.

The “We’re Here” exhibition opens Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Colfax Cultural Center. Admission is free.