Judge sets South Bend police tapes for March final arguments

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published December 9, 2025 at 4:04 PM EST
South Bend Police Department headquarters on West Sample Street
Marek Mazurek, WVPE
/
WVPE
South Bend Police Department headquarters on West Sample Street

The years-long South Bend police tapes case had a court hearing Tuesday. The case has been set for closing arguments in March.

St. Joseph Superior Judge Jamie Woods heard opening arguments in a lawsuit that the South Bend Common Council filed some 13 years ago against the Mayor Pete Buttigieg administration. The council has wanted to hear recordings of police department phone conversations between some officers who allegedly said racist things about then-police Chief Darryl Boykins, the city’s first Black chief.

The officers have denied the accusations but have fought hard to block the tapes’ release to, they say, protect their privacy.

Judge Woods, presiding in a bench trial rather than a jury trial, heard testimony from three people who have intervened as parties in the case, while the council attorney declined to testify further.

Woods ordered both sides to file final written arguments by January 20. He set closing arguments for March 5, after which he’ll have 90 days to issue a ruling.
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team South Bend police tapestrialDarryl BoykinsSouth Bend Common CouncilMayor Pete Buttigieg
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
