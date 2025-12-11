Lifeline expands holiday support for families through Christmas store

With many families facing a tighter holiday season, Lifeline Youth Ministries in Elkhart is preparing to open its fifth annual Christmas Store, a one-day event designed to help caregivers buy brand-new gifts for their children at a steep discount.

Instead of receiving donated items, parents can choose and purchase toys and other gifts at about 20 cents on the dollar. Executive Director Darrell Peterson said the model allows families to celebrate Christmas without losing the pride of giving.

“On Saturday we will have well over 200 families represented and over 600 children that will get presents through this process,” Peterson said.

Families are referred by school social workers from across the district. Volunteers help caregivers shop, carry items and wrap gifts, while making sure the presents go home tagged in the caregiver’s own handwriting.

Peterson said that personal involvement, from selecting the gifts to signing the tag, is part of what makes the event meaningful. “It gives them the ability to be a part of that process, and they love that and they appreciate it,” he said.

This year’s store comes at a time of increased need. Lifeline has seen more requests for assistance while donations to its Christmas program have lagged. Peterson said the organization views the event as an important way to support families who may be feeling the strain of rising costs.

“The economy is not the greatest for some people. It gives us an opportunity to serve people who very often are not served,” he said.

Despite the challenges of gathering and sorting thousands of gifts, Peterson said the atmosphere inside the Lifeline gym transforms on event day. “It’s amazing how joyous they are. Lifeline on Saturday will be the most joyous place around,” he said.

The Christmas Store opens Saturday morning at Lifeline’s gym in Elkhart.