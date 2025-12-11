Penn-Harris-Madison names new chief operating officer, principals

The Penn-Harris-Madison School Board approved a list of administrative staff changes Monday. Board members appointed a new chief operating officer for the district and welcomed three school principals.

Sean Galiher takes over as chief operating officer, after nine years as Penn High School principal. He said he’s honored to be entrusted with the new responsibilities.

“I look forward to leaning on the last two decades of building-level perspective that I’ve been a part of in P-H-M and look forward to making a difference in the future,” Galiher told board members.

Meanwhile, Penn High School Associate Principal Rachel Fry will take over as principal. She said her challenge will be to accelerate the school’s current momentum.

"We will focus on deepening the relationships we’ve built, supporting the incredible work happening in our classrooms and ensuring our foundational strengths continue to set the standard for educational excellence," Fry said. "We will champion innovation and ensure every student is well-prepared for their future."

Additionally, Meadows Edge Elementary School Principal Gary Gardner was named the new principal of Prairie Vista Elementary. Lindsay Helman-Cass will replace Gardner at Meadows Edge. She taught at P-H-M Schools for 10 years and currently serves as assistant principal at Lincoln Elementary School in South Bend.