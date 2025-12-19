Elkhart County volunteers bundle up for annual Christmas Bird Count

While many holiday traditions happen indoors, dozens of Elkhart County residents spend part of the season outside, counting birds for a project that’s been going for more than a century.

The Elkhart County Christmas Bird Count returns Saturday, Jan. 3, marking the 30th year the county has participated in the nationwide effort coordinated by the National Audubon Society. Volunteers fan out across a 15-mile count circle to record the birds they see in a single day, contributing to one of the world’s longest-running wildlife studies.

Elkhart County Parks Director Ronda DeCaire said the event allows everyday residents to play a direct role in scientific research.

“They're collecting hands on data that gets used in actual science, so they become a scientist for the day,” DeCaire said.

Participants range from experienced birders to people watching feeders from their own yards. Counts are conducted by preassigned teams covering roads, parks and waterways, while others report observations from private property within the count circle.

For those new to birding, DeCaire said identifying species doesn’t require specialized training.

“If you don't have a bird book itself, there are lots of resources online, where you can figure out what lives in Indiana,” she said.

She pointed to online tools that help participants narrow down what species are likely to appear during winter months.

“The local Audubon Society has a checklist on their website, that shows which birds can be found here in which season,” DeCaire said.

Data collected during the Christmas Bird Count is used by scientists to track population changes and shifting ranges over time. Local results can also reflect how weather patterns influence which birds remain in the region.

“When we have a mix of a really mild temperatures in that late fall time period, mixed with colder temps, we do tend to have a higher number of species,” DeCaire said.

The Elkhart County count includes areas from the Michigan state line south to Waterford Mills and covers Bristol, Middlebury, Goshen and eastern portions of Elkhart. Residents within the count circle can participate by registering through Elkhart County Parks.