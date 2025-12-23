Goshen High School principal retiring; district names interim leadership plan

Goshen Community Schools announced Monday that Goshen High School Principal Cathleen DeMeyer is retiring and will not return to the school following winter break.

In a written statement, the district thanked DeMeyer for her years of service, citing her leadership and commitment to students, staff and the broader Goshen community.

During the transition, Superintendent Jim DuBois, Associate Superintendent Alan Metcalfe and Assistant Superintendent Lori Shreiner will provide additional leadership support at the high school, according to the district. The school’s four grade-level assistant principals will continue overseeing daily operations and student learning.

District officials said they have begun interviewing candidates for an interim principal. Additional updates will be shared as the process moves forward.