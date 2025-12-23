© 2025 WVPE
Goshen High School principal retiring; district names interim leadership plan

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published December 23, 2025 at 3:00 PM EST
Cathleen DeMeyer, principal of Goshen High School, is shown in her office in this undated photo. Goshen Community Schools announced Dec. 22, 2025, that DeMeyer is retiring and will not return after winter break.
Mike Murrell
/
WVPE
Cathleen DeMeyer, principal of Goshen High School, is shown in her office in this undated photo. Goshen Community Schools announced Dec. 22, 2025, that DeMeyer is retiring and will not return after winter break.

Goshen Community Schools announced Monday that Goshen High School Principal Cathleen DeMeyer is retiring and will not return to the school following winter break.

In a written statement, the district thanked DeMeyer for her years of service, citing her leadership and commitment to students, staff and the broader Goshen community.

During the transition, Superintendent Jim DuBois, Associate Superintendent Alan Metcalfe and Assistant Superintendent Lori Shreiner will provide additional leadership support at the high school, according to the district. The school’s four grade-level assistant principals will continue overseeing daily operations and student learning.

District officials said they have begun interviewing candidates for an interim principal. Additional updates will be shared as the process moves forward.
Goshen High School
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is enjoying his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
