Ganger back for Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

Goshen’s Ben Ganger (GANG er) will appear on the trivia game show Jeopardy! again, at least on the episode airing Wednesday. This time he’s back for the annual Tournament of Champions.

Ganger won over $105,000 in his five shows that aired in April and May. Now he’s back to compete for the grand prize of $250,000.

Ganger says they taped the tournament the week before Thanksgiving. He can’t reveal how he did until after the shows air. Only those the contestants bring to the taping know that.

”That’s my wife, my parents, and my wife’s parents came along on this trip," he says. "So the nice part is if I want to talk about how any of the games went, I’ve got a pretty sizeable group of people that I can chat with. It’s been pretty tight-lipped outside of that.”

On the Wednesday episode he’ll compete against Cameron Berry and Bryce Wargin, who spent much of his childhood in the Warsaw/Winona Lake area.

“So that means the 574 area code is the only one that has two representatives in the TOC (Tournament of Champions) group chat this year. Some of the other contestants live in the same area code but they don’t have the phone number from that area code so splitting hairs is kind of what trivia nerds like us get excited about.”

Ganger plans a watch party Wednesday at The Fold, a pizza place in downtown Goshen.