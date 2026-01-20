© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Police: Suspect assaults officers, grabs their gun, punches K9

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published January 20, 2026 at 12:28 PM EST
Dustin Pate
Dustin Pate

Two St. Joseph County police officers are on leave after they arrested a suspect who they say took one of their guns, fired it, pistol whipped an officer, and punched a K9 on Sunday.

Police responded to a reported home invasion on State Road 23 east of the Heritage Square area. They say 34-year-old suspect Dustin Pate drove from the scene but police didn’t chase him because of the snowy weather. He hit another vehicle at the Gumwood intersection, got out and started running. Officers chased after him and confronted him as he tried to take another vehicle.

They then released a K9 as he resisted arrest and he hit the dog in the head with his fist. He then assaulted an officer and tried to take his gun, causing the gun to fire but the bullet did not hit anyone. He then hit an officer in the face with the gun before officers arrested him.

Pate faces possible attempted murder and resisting arrest charges. He was treated and released from the hospital and booked into the jail.

Sheriff Bill Redman in a statement said the officers on leave “sustained injuries during this incident, and just as importantly, we recognize the mental and emotional toll situations like this can have.”

Police did not release information on the K9’s status.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Dustin Pateadministrative leaveSt. Joseph County SheriffSt. Joseph County Sheriff Bill RedmanPolice chase
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott