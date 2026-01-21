SB Board of Public Works to review Shulman Apartments demolition; $16M Encore Center contract

The Rabbi Shulman Apartments demolition project has a $308,000 contract increase, bringing the total to $1.656 million. Meanwhile, the Raclin Murphy Encore Center’s latest change order adds $228,978, pushing the project’s cost to more than $16 million.

Other items on the agenda include streetscape improvements along Mishawaka Avenue, the restoration of Walker Field House, and the awarding of contracts for the Monreaux TIF investment and the former NIPSCO building demolition.

New bids will also be opened for the Portage and Elwood demolition and Ireland Road roadwork, funded in part by the 2026 Community Crossings Matching Grant.

The board will consider agreements for professional services, including the operation of sensors and telemetry for the city’s smart sewer system and preliminary design for the Street Department locker rooms.

Additionally, the meeting will cover street closures for local events, honorary street signs, new stop signs, and parking adjustments.

The Board of Public Works convenes Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the city’s training room at 215 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., on the 4th Floor.