Asbestos discovery drives cost increase for Rabbi Shulman Apartments demolition

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published January 22, 2026 at 2:14 PM EST
Provided
/
Provided
The former Rabbi Shulman Apartments building in South Bend is slated for demolition. City officials say asbestos discovered during early demolition work is driving a major cost increase for the project.

The City of South Bend says the discovery of asbestos is behind a major cost increase tied to the demolition of the former Rabbi Shulman Apartments.

During an agenda review session on Thursday, the Board of Public Works discussed a more than $300,000 increase for the project, a 22% jump that brings the total demolition cost to $1.656 million.

Zach Hurst, senior engineer for the City of South Bend, told board members the increase stems from transite siding uncovered after demolition work began. Transite is an asbestos-containing material that must be removed before demolition can continue.

“It was determined that there was transite siding in the exterior wall,” Hurst said. “Transite is a friable asbestos-containing material and in accordance with federal regulations, it needs to be properly abated; removed from the building before building demolition can proceed.”

Hurst said more than 30,000 square feet of asbestos-containing material now needs to be abated. Asbestos exposure is known to cause serious health problems, including cancer.

The board also reviewed a cost increase for the Mishawaka Avenue streetscape project, where crews uncovered old railroad ties beneath the roadway, a condition officials said was not visible before construction started.

Final votes on the change orders are expected at an upcoming regular meeting of the Board of Public Works.
Rabbi Shulman apartments City of South Bend Board of Public Works asbestos
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is enjoying his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
