Asbestos discovery drives cost increase for Rabbi Shulman Apartments demolition

The City of South Bend says the discovery of asbestos is behind a major cost increase tied to the demolition of the former Rabbi Shulman Apartments.

During an agenda review session on Thursday, the Board of Public Works discussed a more than $300,000 increase for the project, a 22% jump that brings the total demolition cost to $1.656 million.

Zach Hurst, senior engineer for the City of South Bend, told board members the increase stems from transite siding uncovered after demolition work began. Transite is an asbestos-containing material that must be removed before demolition can continue.

“It was determined that there was transite siding in the exterior wall,” Hurst said. “Transite is a friable asbestos-containing material and in accordance with federal regulations, it needs to be properly abated; removed from the building before building demolition can proceed.”

Hurst said more than 30,000 square feet of asbestos-containing material now needs to be abated. Asbestos exposure is known to cause serious health problems, including cancer.

The board also reviewed a cost increase for the Mishawaka Avenue streetscape project, where crews uncovered old railroad ties beneath the roadway, a condition officials said was not visible before construction started.

Final votes on the change orders are expected at an upcoming regular meeting of the Board of Public Works.