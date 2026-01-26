© 2026 WVPE
Maple City Ice Bowl breaks record; raises $43,421 for The Window in Goshen

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published January 26, 2026 at 4:32 PM EST
Jason Samuel holds up a poster board showing the $43,421 raised at the Maple City Ice Bowl, a national-record total for a single event.
1 of 2  — Jason Samuel Ice Bowl.jpg
Jason Samuel holds up a poster board showing the $43,421 raised at the Maple City Ice Bowl, a national-record total for a single event.
Provided / Facebook
Over 80 disc golfers showed up at Ox Bow Park for the Maple City Ice Bowl, raising money for The Window food pantry.
2 of 2  — Maple City Ice Bowl 2026.jpg
Over 80 disc golfers showed up at Ox Bow Park for the Maple City Ice Bowl, raising money for The Window food pantry.
Provided / Facebook

Over 80 disc golfers from across Michiana braved subzero temperatures at Ox Bow Park Saturday for the Maple City Ice Bowl, an annual winter tournament that raises money for local food pantries. This year, the event set a national record, raising more than $43,000 for The Window in Goshen.

Jason Samuel, the tournament organizer, says the cause is deeply personal.

"The reason this is really important to me is because I was a hungry kid. I remember watching cartoons on a Saturday morning, waiting for somebody to come by and bring groceries," Samuel said.

He adds the event is about leaving a lasting impact.

"That's kind of my position, paying it forward and doing something that, you know, we're impacting people's lives for the better and forever," he said.

Naomi Leary, executive director of The Window, says the generosity of participants goes beyond just showing up in the cold.

"One thing that I heard again and again is we're cold out here having fun, but there are also people who are cold because they don't have what they need," Leary said.

She says the donations will directly support families and seniors across the county.

"We feed about 1,000 households every month and we also do Meals on Wheels. And we also feed here in our lunchroom between 50 and 70 people every day," Leary said.

Both Samuel and Leary say the record-breaking turnout demonstrates the power of the Michiana community.
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is enjoying his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
