Fort Wayne-based Parkview Health acquiring Goshen Health

Nearly a decade after splitting off from IU Health to become an independent, locally run nonprofit, Goshen Health today announced it’s being acquired by another nonprofit, Fort Wayne-based Parkview Health.

Goshen Health officials did not respond to our interview request. In a statement, Goshen Health President and CEO Randy Christofel said, “Today’s healthcare environment requires us to act proactively to ensure our community continues to have access to the care, services, and specialists it needs now and in the future.”

The Big Beautiful Bill Act that President Trump signed into law in July includes cuts to Medicaid of over $1 trillion over the next 10 years. Critics have said that will exacerbate the trend of rural hospital closures.

To lessen the impact of those cuts on rural hospitals like Goshen Health, Congress last year also created a rural health fund making $50 billion in state grants available over the next five years. But the Medicaid cuts will cost rural hospitals much more, at least $137 billion, according to an analysis by the nonprofit, nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation.

The acquisition still requires regulatory review.