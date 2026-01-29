South Bend Council adopts LaSalle Park neighborhood plan

South Bend’s LaSalle Park neighborhood could see new homes, improved greenspace and less trash dumping, under a 20-year neighborhood plan adopted by the common council Monday.

Planner Hannah Sherinian told council members that the plan calls for infill housing in the western part of the neighborhood, with the possibility of townhomes on vacant lots on Washington and Kenmore. "This would be more than the current single-family housing that exists in that neighborhood, but we are suggesting that along Washington Street because it is busier and is already across from the LaSalle Park Homes,” Sherinian said.

The plan proposes a zoning change that would prohibit new automotive businesses, gas stations or liquor stores along Western Avenue. It also opens the possibility of reconnecting streets that were cut off during urban renewal efforts, with or without fully reopening them to cars.

Improvements are also planned for LaSalle Park itself. Sherinian said the goal is to make Beck’s Lake more inviting.

“We are wanting to add more walking trails to the park and then, to the lake itself, add a fountain or a bubbler to help aerate the water,” Sherinian told council members.

Other ideas include a deck overlooking the lake and a curb, trail and fencing along Linden Avenue. Sherinian said the idea is to reduce dumping in the open space across from the park.

“So, the fence is really important because it will separate the private and public property, so that means if someone still is dumping trash there, the city can more easily come and pick it up,” Sherinian explained.

Neighborhood leaders voiced their support for the plan, even if they had concerns with some specific elements. Monday's adoption came after more than two years of community engagement efforts.

“I feel like we actually have a relationship now, that the city of South Bend is actually listening to the residents and we’re working together to build our neighborhood,” Stacey Odom told the council’s Community Investment Committee on Monday.

Still, she criticized parts of the plan that proposed putting a tree nursery and a small park on undeveloped land, some of which she currently owns.

Meanwhile, George Jones encouraged city planners to be more innovative with their proposed changes. “So why not consider putting some mixed-income homes, things that will attract people to that community, things that would improve the social, economical and political area out there?” Jones asked.

He said data centers and the EV battery plant near New Carlisle might make LaSalle Park more attractive to new residents.