Notre Dame Immigration Clinic accepting new cases

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published February 2, 2026 at 4:15 PM EST
University of Notre Dame golden dome
Jennifer Weingart
/
WVPE

The University of Notre Dame Law School’s Immigration Clinic is accepting new clients, offering free legal assistance to immigrants in northern Indiana and surrounding areas.

The clinic provides legal counseling and representation through law students working under the supervision of licensed attorneys. According to the university, the clinic represents clients in immigration court and before U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Services include assistance with asylum, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, citizenship, family reunification, Green Card applications, work permits, removal defense, bond hearings and special immigrant juvenile status cases.

The clinic primarily serves people in the South Bend area but can also represent clients in immigration courts in Chicago and Indianapolis. Other locations are considered on a case-by-case basis.

Those seeking services are asked to complete an online intake form or contact the clinic’s office to begin the process.

In full disclosure, the University of Notre Dame is a financial supporter of WVPE.
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is enjoying his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
