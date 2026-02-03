© 2026 WVPE
Notre Dame immigration clinic helps fearful families as demand outpaces capacity

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published February 3, 2026 at 5:05 PM EST
University of Notre Dame golden dome
Jennifer Weingart
/
WVPE
The Golden Dome on the University of Notre Dame campus. The school’s Law School Immigration Clinic provides free legal services to immigrants in Michiana.

Fear and uncertainty have become part of daily life for many immigrants in Michiana, especially as federal immigration policies and enforcement efforts continue to shift.

Notre Dame Law School’s Immigration Clinic provides free legal services through law students who work under the supervision of licensed attorneys. Clinic Director Ashley Sanchez said many clients arrive overwhelmed by complex laws and unsure where to turn.

“People are just very scared and confused, and they don’t know where to turn. They don’t know who to trust for advice,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez said immigration rules are difficult to navigate without professional guidance, and mistakes can have serious consequences. That fear has contributed to a surge in requests for help.

The clinic reopened its intake process last fall but recently paused new cases after reaching capacity. Each case requires extensive time and training for students.

“Some cases require… like 40 or 50 hours of work… So like max we’re looking at maybe like 30 cases for a clinic,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez said some clients delay seeking help because they are afraid of making a mistake or drawing attention to themselves. Others arrive only after their legal options have narrowed.

“By the time they come to us, sometimes they’re already in a really difficult situation,” she said.

Even while intake is closed, the clinic continues to assist immigrants through referrals, brief consultations and community outreach. Staff members encourage people facing urgent situations to seek legal advice as early as possible.

In full disclosure, the University of Notre Dame is a financial supporter of WVPE.
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is enjoying his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
