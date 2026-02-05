Elkhart Community Schools says it won't endorse student walkouts

Elkhart Community Schools says it will not endorse student walkouts. In a message to families Wednesday, the school district said it’s “aware of online discussions” about potential walkouts over federal immigration issues.

If a walkout were to occur at Elkhart Community Schools, classes would continue as scheduled, and attendance would be recorded. The district says, “staff will remain focused on supervision, student safety, and maintaining a calm learning environment.”

School leaders asked families to talk to their kids about staying in class during the school day.

About 80 students walked out of Penn High School last week, but the principal said most students remained in class.

Elkhart Community Schools did not immediately respond to WVPE’s interview request. Elkhart Community Schools holds the broadcast license for WVPE.