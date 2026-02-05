Purdue Polytechnic to drop charter for South Bend school, citing enrollment, financial struggles

A South Bend charter school is planning to close at the end of the school year.

Purdue Polytechnic High Schools will relinquish the charter for its South Bend location, following the approval of its board of directors Wednesday. Board members also approved an agreement with the Career Academy Network of Public Schools, giving Purdue Polytechnic students priority enrollment at The Portage School of Leaders or its other schools. Staff members will have a chance to interview for open positions.

In a press release, Purdue Polytechnic says its South Bend campus “struggled to meet financial and enrollment goals,” during its five years of operation. Closing the South Bend location is seen as a way to strengthen the finances of its remaining schools in Indianapolis.

Purdue Polytechnic High School CEO Keeanna Warren says in the press release that Career Academy Network of Public Schools has excellent facilities and room for all of its students. It also plans to provide transportation.

In its own press release, the Career Academy Network of Public Schools says it’ll be reaching out to families directly with enrollment information. Information sessions are also planned.