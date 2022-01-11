-
Indiana lawmakers are preparing to handle several big education topics during the next legislative session. Some of the hot-button issues talked about at…
-
A state committee has chosen a charter school to take over South Bend’s Tarkington Elementary School building, which the school board voted to close…
-
Two charter schools are competing to buy an elementary building in South Bend under a controversial Indiana law that forces districts to sell or lease…
-
Indiana lawmakers are fine-tuning a state law that forces school districts to offer vacated buildings to charter school organizations, despite an ongoing…
-
A last-minute change to a bill at the Statehouse in the days before the 2020 legislative session came to an end opens the door for charter schools to…
-
Lawmakers created an avenue for charter schools to access referendum funding Monday, with a sudden change to legislation in the Senate that worries public…
-
Community education advocates gathered Saturday to discuss the Purdue Polytechnic Charter High School coming to South Bend. Purdue was granted a charter…
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer says no public money should go to private or parochial schools -- even for the costs of complying with state mandates. The…
-
The South Bend Community School Corporation held a listening forum yesterday where residents had an opportunity to give feedback to school leaders about…