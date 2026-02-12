© 2026 WVPE
Coroner won't release fire victim's name, citing personal policy

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published February 12, 2026 at 12:23 PM EST
South Bend Fire Department crews extinguish a fire early Wednesday in the 600 block of South Brookfield Street. The fire department issued a press release stating that a woman died in the fire, but neither the fire department nor St. Joseph County Coroner Patricia Jordan would release her name.
Provided
A woman and multiple cats died in a house fire Wednesday morning on South Bend’s west side. The woman’s identity remains a mystery.

The South Bend Fire Department Wednesday issued a press release saying the fire happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 600 block of South Brookfield Street. It says that firefighters found the woman in the burning house and brought her outside but were unable to revive her.

At this point, we don’t know who died in the fire. When we asked the South Bend Fire Department, their spokeswoman referred us to the coroner. But when we called that office, Coroner Patricia Jordan also refused to provide the woman’s name. Jordan said it's her personal policy to never give the news media any information.

However, Indiana Code states several types of information that a coroner must release to the public, and the list starts with, “The name, age, address, sex, and race of the deceased.”

WVPE will report the name of the woman who died as soon as it’s available.
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
