Elkhart teacher says encounter with teen was 'Grindr hookup,' according to court documents

An Elkhart middle school teacher allegedly told police that his encounter with a 15-year-old was a “Grindr hookup.” Donald C. Shafer, 54, of Bristol, and the boy were allegedly found in a parked car early Wednesday, by a Goshen police officer conducting a routine patrol of Shanklin Park.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Shafer initially told police that he and the boy were just talking about issues the boy was having at school. Shafer reportedly told the officer that he didn’t know the boy’s name, but he’d met him at multiple school basketball functions. However, police say Shafer later admitted that the encounter was actually a “Grindr hookup.”

The boy reportedly told police that Shafer had sent and requested explicit images using the app. The boy also said Shafer instructed him to tell police they were both adults, before asking him if he was 18, according to the affidavit.

Shafer now faces multiple felony charges.

Elkhart Community Schools lists Shafer as a social studies teacher at West Side Middle School. He’s been placed on paid administrative leave.

Elkhart Community Schools holds the broadcast license for WVPE.