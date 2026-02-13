Goshen Democrats plan forum to hear immigrants' stories, ways to help

Goshen Democrats on Tuesday will host a community forum on immigration and the Trump Administration’s mass deportation campaign.

The forum, organized by the Goshen City Democratic Party, will feature stories of people facing arrest and deportation, and how residents are responding to and supporting local immigrants. It will start at 6:30 pm. at the Goshen Theater.

Speakers will include three Hispanic Goshen College students; a Mennonite pastor, an immigration and criminal defense attorney, and local immigration experts.

Moderating the forum will be Richard Aguirre, the Goshen city clerk who in 2017 helped defeat plans to establish an immigration detention center near Goshen.

”The goal is not to bash the Trump Administration or ICE," Aguirre says. "It’s to talk about the impact of these things. What’s valuable for our community is to try to get the impact of what’s happening with their friends, with their neighbors, with their acquaintances, and find ways for people who have said to us, how can we help? What can we do?”