Benton Harbor zoning changes spark debate over growth and displacement fears

Changes to Benton Harbor’s zoning ordinance and map are drawing sharp disagreement among city leaders, with some warning about displacement and others saying the move is necessary to encourage development.

City commissioners voted this week to approve revisions intended to align zoning rules with the city’s master plan, which outlines goals for future growth and investment.

Commissioner Ethel Clark-Griffin, who voted against the changes, said she fears the plan could negatively affect existing residents.

“I will not say yes to me and my residents being pushed out,” Clark-Griffin said. “The master plan is project 2025.”

Clark-Griffin said she believes residents would resist any effort that threatens their neighborhoods.

“If you think that me and any of my residents going to stand and be pushed out and you take over our area, that is not going to happen,” she said.

Mayor Marcus Muhammad said the zoning changes are intended to expand housing and development opportunities, not remove residents.

“I certainly am not for pushing anybody out. I don’t want to see that. I’m not for that,” Muhammad said. “But I don’t think that this particular change facilitates that.”

Muhammad said the previous plan limited what could be built in the city.

“The previous master plan only was single family homes,” he said. “So I think that it just brings and gives more options … for developers.”

City officials say the zoning revisions are part of a broader effort to support growth and strengthen the city’s long-term outlook.