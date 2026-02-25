St. Joseph commission rejects short-term rental plan for downtown apartment building

A proposal to convert most of a downtown apartment building into short-term rentals was unanimously rejected this week by the St. Joseph City Commission.

The request involved a more than 100-year-old building at 520 State St. Owner Brian Barrett said allowing eight of the nine units to be used as short-term rentals would help cover the cost of maintaining the property.

City commissioners said the proposal was not compatible with the surrounding neighborhood.

Mayor Brook Thomas said the city supports short-term rentals, but only under the right conditions.

“I am not anti-STR,” Thomas said. “It’s an important thing in our city and we have to do it right. What I hear over and over again is St. Joe has done it right. We’ve managed it very well.”

Commissioners discussed whether approving fewer units might reduce the impact, but some said the concern went beyond the number.

Commissioner Tess Ulrey said she was focused on how short-term rentals could affect the surrounding area.

“The piece of this I am stuck on is that ‘changing the essential character of the surrounding area,’” Ulrey said. “To me a short-term rental does fundamentally change the essential character.”

Commissioner Mike Sarola said he would be open to reviewing a future request involving fewer units.

“Yes, to deny the eight, with the caveat that I think we should explore a lower number,” Sarola said.

The commission ultimately voted unanimously to deny the special use permit.