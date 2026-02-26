Library's new early literacy effort doesn't focus on reading books

The St. Joseph County Public Library is launching a new early literacy initiative. The library says it could be the cutest thing they’ve ever done.

To improve reading skills in children age zero to 5, the library Thursday announced its replacing the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program with a new one they’re calling Early Birds. To build excitement, they’re sharing an online animation of an egg that’s waiting to hatch.

Library spokesman Daniel Lichty said the 1,000 books program, used by many libraries, can feel daunting for busy parents. Lichty notes they’re a library so of course they still hope people will read books to children but there are many other kinds of daily habits that help young children learn to read and write.

“When you’re walking up and down the stairs with them, counting the stairs out loud," Lichty says. "When you’re taking a walk, talking about the things that you see. It can kind of feel a little bit odd at first but the more that you narrate to them and the more voice that they hear, the better that is for them.”

Once the egg hatches, expected sometime next week, they’ll release booklets parents and kids can use to track those daily habits.