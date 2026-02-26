© 2026 WVPE
Library's new early literacy effort doesn't focus on reading books

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published February 26, 2026 at 3:14 PM EST
The St. Joseph County Public Library's new Paige Egg Cam, an animated egg they hope will build excitement about their new Early Birds early literacy initiative. It's viewable at sjcpl.org/egg-cam-day/
The St. Joseph County Public Library's new Paige Egg Cam, an animated egg they hope will build excitement about their new Early Birds early literacy initiative. It's viewable at sjcpl.org/egg-cam-day/

The St. Joseph County Public Library is launching a new early literacy initiative. The library says it could be the cutest thing they’ve ever done.

To improve reading skills in children age zero to 5, the library Thursday announced its replacing the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program with a new one they’re calling Early Birds. To build excitement, they’re sharing an online animation of an egg that’s waiting to hatch.

Library spokesman Daniel Lichty said the 1,000 books program, used by many libraries, can feel daunting for busy parents. Lichty notes they’re a library so of course they still hope people will read books to children but there are many other kinds of daily habits that help young children learn to read and write.

“When you’re walking up and down the stairs with them, counting the stairs out loud," Lichty says. "When you’re taking a walk, talking about the things that you see. It can kind of feel a little bit odd at first but the more that you narrate to them and the more voice that they hear, the better that is for them.”

Once the egg hatches, expected sometime next week, they’ll release booklets parents and kids can use to track those daily habits.
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team literacyEarly BirdsSt. Joseph County Public Libraryearly literacy
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
