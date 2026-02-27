© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Elkhart council greenlights mixed use project with Love Plaza

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published February 27, 2026 at 4:00 PM EST
A rendering of a developer's plans for Love Plaza, at Main Street and Prairie Avenue, in Elkhart.
Provided
A rendering of a developer's plans for Love Plaza, at Main Street and Prairie Avenue, in Elkhart.

The Elkhart City Council this week approved incentives for a new mixed-use redevelopment project on South Main Street. The project also will memorialize a mural from a building that’s been demolished to make way for the redevelopment.

The incentives include a $5.8 million loan funded from tax incremental financing districts, along with a pledge of future TIF money generated by the project toward repayment of a bond that will be funded by the developer.

The investments support a $51 million mixed-use development by Indianapolis-based Garrison Frazier and Milhaus. It will include 210 new housing units and commercial space at Main Street and Prairie Avenue, designed to extend downtown development momentum beyond the railroad tracks.

The developer also plans to create a park called Love Plaza, after Elkhart artist Kelby Love, who died in 2018. The plaza will include a sculpture memorializing Love’s mural that had covered the wall of a building that was demolished to make way for the project.

The mural depicted hands reaching down from the sky, directing two people to drop their guns, after some shootings had occurred nearby.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Kelby LoveElkhart Common CouncilElkhart City Councilsculpturemural
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott