© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Murder prompts nonprofit to speak out about help for abuse victims

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published March 4, 2026 at 3:40 PM EST
Dewayne Shurn
Dewayne Shurn

After prosecutors say a man beat a woman to death Saturday in South Bend, advocates for domestic violence victims are speaking up.

St. Joseph County prosecutors have charged 47-year-old Dewayne Shurn with murder after police found he had fatally beaten 35-year-old Jamecia Moffitt in the head. Police found them together early Saturday in an alley near Kemble Avenue and Ewing Street.

Jessica Richmond-Costello is executive director of the Family Justice Center of St. Joseph County, a nonprofit that helps domestic violence victims escape their abusers.

Richmond-Costello says confidentiality policies prohibit her from saying whether Moffitt ever tried to get help but she wants victims to know it’s available.

Richmond-Costello preventable :16 …”Domestic violence is preventable. It is a vicious cycle but it is something that when talking and supporting and assisting survivors in those environments to seek services, get help, understand systems, we can break cycles.”

She urged victims to call their hotline at 574-289-HELP.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team domestic violenceDewayne ShurnJamecia MoffittSt. Joseph County Family Justice Center
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott