Murder prompts nonprofit to speak out about help for abuse victims

After prosecutors say a man beat a woman to death Saturday in South Bend, advocates for domestic violence victims are speaking up.

St. Joseph County prosecutors have charged 47-year-old Dewayne Shurn with murder after police found he had fatally beaten 35-year-old Jamecia Moffitt in the head. Police found them together early Saturday in an alley near Kemble Avenue and Ewing Street.

Jessica Richmond-Costello is executive director of the Family Justice Center of St. Joseph County, a nonprofit that helps domestic violence victims escape their abusers.

Richmond-Costello says confidentiality policies prohibit her from saying whether Moffitt ever tried to get help but she wants victims to know it’s available.

…"Domestic violence is preventable. It is a vicious cycle but it is something that when talking and supporting and assisting survivors in those environments to seek services, get help, understand systems, we can break cycles."

She urged victims to call their hotline at 574-289-HELP.