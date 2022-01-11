-
St. Joseph County’s joint Special Victims Unit is no longer shutting down at the end of this year. The city of South Bend announced a new agreement…
-
The St. Joseph County Police Department received federal funding last year to create a special team to respond to domestic violence calls. One year later,…
-
The St. Joseph County Police Department has received a $407,000 federal grant to fund a Domestic Violence Incident Response and Support Team. The grant…
-
Most people are spending the majority of their time at home right now. But not everyone has a safe home. Local organizations and mental health services…