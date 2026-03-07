Southwest Michigan cleaning up from tornado damage

A suspected tornado left one person dead and several injured in Cass County, Michigan.

In an update from the county on Friday evening, Emergency Manager Manny DeLaRosa said, “multiple large structures — including homes and pole barns — sustained damage ranging from major structural impacts to complete destruction.”

A local state of emergency has been declared.

In St. Joseph County, Michigan, the storm apparently tore off the roof of a Menards store in Three Rivers and knocked out power to about 5,200 Indiana Michigan Power customers.

Three Rivers Mayor Angel Johnston addressed residents in a YouTube video. "I toured a little bit of the south of town early on, and the Third District got hit really bad, you guys," Johnston said. "There are several homes that are in really, really bad condition. There are trees down everywhere, lots and lots of damage."

Three Rivers Health says its hospital campus sustained wind damage. But no patients or staff were hurt, and the emergency department remained open. The American Red Cross has set up a shelter at Riverside Church on East Michigan Avenue.

Some of the worst damage was in Branch County, where officials say three people died and a dozen were injured near Union City.

The National Weather Service believes a lone supercell developed in LaPorte County on Friday afternoon, then tracked northeast into Michigan, hitting Edwardsburg around 3:10 and Three Rivers around 3:50. Storm surveys are planned on Saturday.

Residents in need of help are asked to call 211.