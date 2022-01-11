-
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for St. Joseph County, Michigan, Tuesday after severe weather earlier this month caused…
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that the city of Sturgis will receive economic development grants to fund two recreational vehicle…
CONSTANTINE, Mich. (AP) — A man who served 20 months in custody for a wrongful conviction is suing police in southwestern Michigan.Ray McCann was…
CENTREVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man already serving a life sentence for murder has been found guilty of murder in the death a man during a July 2017…
UPDATE:CENTREVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a murder charge against a 9-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting his mother in their southern…