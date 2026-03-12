© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

IUSB lecture explores how migrant youths' experiences can improve civic education

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published March 12, 2026 at 11:35 PM EDT
Indiana University South Bend Assistant Professor of Foundations and Secondary Education Chenyu Li speaks during an IU South Bend's Pop-Up University lecture on March 12.
Michael Gallenberger
/
WVPE
Indiana University South Bend Assistant Professor of Foundations and Secondary Education Chenyu Li speaks during an IU South Bend's Pop-Up University lecture on March 12.

To better understand a democracy, it's important to listen to those at its margins, according to Indiana University South Bend Assistant Professor Chenyu Li.

"When they are at the margin, they see the limitations," Li said Thursday during IU South Bend's Pop-Up University lecture series. "They see the power relationship. Compared to someone who [was] born and raised in the democracy, they may see the democracy or they may see their society as the all-encompassing truth."

He interviewed 12 college students who’d moved to the U.S. from China when they were younger. Many reported feeling conflicted about their identity, due, in part, to the tension between the two countries, which became more pronounced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some saw America not as a place to belong, but as a platform where people from other countries go for economic opportunity. Some also felt pressure to choose one country over another, even though they’d rather stay neutral.

Li argued that not choosing sides can be powerful, rather than passive. “They are calling for a more nuanced and complex understanding of both countries, which is missing in here, both on China-based social media platforms and in U.S. social studies,” Li said.

Li said civic education needs to go beyond just voting, to include the experiences of recent immigrants. "When we look at what students learn about immigration, what I heard from my students from Indiana, they said they learned about Ellis Island, and that’s the last thing they learned about immigrants," Li explained. "But for many Asian immigrants, they did not enter the U.S. through Ellis Island."

Li said when he taught high school, he had his immigrant students create their own definitions of democracy and give their own grades to leaders and societies. He also believes it’s important to help students navigate what they’re seeing on social media.

Indiana University is a financial supporter of WVPE.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Indiana University South BendImmigration and Customs Enforcementcivic educationcivic engagementChina
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger