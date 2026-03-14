Andy Stephenson selected to be Goshen's next police chief

The city of Goshen has named its next police chief. Andy Stephenson comes to Goshen from a career in university police departments.

He currently directs law enforcement training for the University of North Carolina System, after having served as Appalachian State University police chief. Stephenson began his law enforcement career at Indiana University.

Mayor Gina Leichty told the city council Friday that Stephenson’s experience setting up a regional police academy during his time at Appalachian State would prove valuable for Goshen’s recruitment and retention efforts. "Andy didn’t just talk about those challenges," Leichty said. "He helped design solutions."

Stephenson replaces Chief José Miller, who plans to retire in June.

Leichty said Stephenson was selected after a “very careful and thorough process” that included “extensive” interviews, discussions with current police staff and community stakeholders, and “rigorous reference and background checks.” She said there were also “exceptional” candidates from within the department.

Stephenson said he looks forward to returning to Indiana, and he’s honored to be selected as Goshen’s next police chief. "I’m a dreamer," Stephenson told city officials Friday. "I like to be innovative and come up with new things."

He said he has family in the area and spent time in Goshen in the past.

Stephenson will officially join the Goshen Police Department on May 1. He’ll work alongside Miller for a transition period, before assuming full responsibility as police chief on June 12.