Legendary Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz eulogized, laid to rest

After hosting a public visitation on Sunday, the University of Notre Dame on Monday held a funeral Mass and burial for legendary football coach Lou Holtz.

After the Mass, a procession brought Holtz’ body down Notre Dame Avenue for burial at Cedar Grove Cemetery. He was buried next to his wife of 59 years, Beth, who died of cancer in 2020.

Steve Beuerlein was one of Holtz’ players who came back to campus for the services. Beuerlein said he was surprised and relieved when Holtz told him he would be the starting quarterback in 1986, Holtz’ first year at Notre Dame. Surprised because Beuerlein had thrown 13 interceptions and just three touchdowns as the team finished 5-6 in Coach Gerry Faust’s last season.

Beuerlein said Holtz promised him he wouldn’t throw more than six interceptions.

“And I said Coach this is amazing! I’m going to play, I’m not going to throw over six (interceptions), how do you know all this? He said well it’s very simple, as soon as you throw number six, your butt’s on the bench. You’re not playing anymore.”

Speaking more seriously, Beuerlein says Holtz taught him invaluable things about the game that helped prepare him for 14 seasons in the NFL.

“It was the life lessons, the every day, the experience of learning from him, how to carry yourself, how to live your life, how to prioritize things, how to treat your teammates, and treat your family, and treat people in general, and how to keep God and your faith as the center of all of it.”