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South Bend police launching drone as first responder program

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published March 17, 2026 at 3:03 PM EDT

The South Bend Police Department plans to start sending drones to incident scenes before officers arrive.

The department on Tuesday issued a statement announcing they’ll host a press conference Wednesday to roll out their new Drone as First Responder program.

The statement says the program is an expansion of the department’s Real-Time Crime Center and will “allow for broader situational awareness and faster responses to critical incidents across South Bend.”

In a recent LinkedIn post, South Bend Police Capt. Kyle Dombrowski said he’d been working on starting the program with Fritz Reber, who heads up Drone as First Responder efforts for Flock Safety. Here’s Reber, in a recent webinar for police departments, describing how prepositioned drones can respond immediately to 911 calls before officers arrive on scene.

“So that you actually know what you’re going into.," Reber said. "You can see the future this way. Is it even a police call? Twenty, 30% of the calls, from our customers, they realize they don’t have to send any ground units. It’s no longer happening, it’s not police-related, maybe we send different resources there.”

The webinar also noted it’s important that police make sure such drone use does not violate 4th Amendment protections against unreasonable searches.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team dronesDrone as First ResponderSouth Bend Police DepartmentFourth AmendmentFlock Safety
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott