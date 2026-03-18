South Bend police launch Flock drone as first responder program

South Bend police on Wednesday announced they’ve launched a new Drone as First Responder program. Yhe department hopes the drone will save lives and help police and firefighters more efficiently respond to emergencies.

The drone launches from a rooftop box at the department’s Sample Street headquarters. It’s deployed at the discretion of analysts in their Real Time Crime Center, once a 911 call comes in.

Flock Safety, the department’s vendor, says the drone flies at speeds up to 51 mph. Such drones on average reach an incident scene in 86 seconds. That’s about two minutes before officers typically arrive.

Chief Scott Ruszkowski says that will give responding officers critical information before they arrive on scene. He says the drone will always focus on the horizon, not into people’s windows, and concerns that police will invade people’s privacy are unfounded.

“This is not used pre-emptively or proactively," Ruszkowski said. "We don’t use it to seek out wrongdoing or to invade anybody’s privacy. We follow the Fourth Amendment just like everybody else. Anything that we would need a search warrant for for a regular police officer, we would do the same with that. Everything that we do as police officers, if cops had propellers on them, it would be no different.”