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South Bend police launch Flock drone as first responder program

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published March 18, 2026 at 4:48 PM EDT
South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski discusses the department's new Drone as First Responder program at a press conference on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at department headquarters.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski discusses the department's new Drone as First Responder program at a press conference on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at department headquarters.

South Bend police on Wednesday announced they’ve launched a new Drone as First Responder program. Yhe department hopes the drone will save lives and help police and firefighters more efficiently respond to emergencies.

The drone launches from a rooftop box at the department’s Sample Street headquarters. It’s deployed at the discretion of analysts in their Real Time Crime Center, once a 911 call comes in.

Flock Safety, the department’s vendor, says the drone flies at speeds up to 51 mph. Such drones on average reach an incident scene in 86 seconds. That’s about two minutes before officers typically arrive.

Chief Scott Ruszkowski says that will give responding officers critical information before they arrive on scene. He says the drone will always focus on the horizon, not into people’s windows, and concerns that police will invade people’s privacy are unfounded.

“This is not used pre-emptively or proactively," Ruszkowski said. "We don’t use it to seek out wrongdoing or to invade anybody’s privacy. We follow the Fourth Amendment just like everybody else. Anything that we would need a search warrant for for a regular police officer, we would do the same with that. Everything that we do as police officers, if cops had propellers on them, it would be no different.”
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team dronesDrone as First ResponderFlock SafetyReal Time Crime CenterSouth Bend Police DepartmentSouth Bend Police Chief Scott RuszkowskiFourth Amendment
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott