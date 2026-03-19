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Granger's new park likely to get all planned amenities except new maintenance building

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published March 19, 2026 at 3:57 PM EDT

In June St. Joseph County leaders approved a nearly $5 million bond issue to build the long-anticipated Anderson Trail County Park in Granger. Work to build the park will soon pick up as spring nears.

In the fall the St. Joseph County Parks Board awarded a $2.4 million contract to do the major earth work and paving for the new park.

On Tuesday the board opened contractors’ bids for the second phase of work. The parks staff had identified eight potential amenities, and their fate would depend on how low the second phase bids came in.

Five companies bid and the lowest bid came from Robert Henry Corp. at just under $1.4 million.

”At initial glance it looks like all of the things that we wanted to put in this park, we should be able to do," says Parks Board President Larry Catanzarite.

That includes a gatehouse, two shelters, a parking lot, furnishings, and trees, shrubs and grasses. The low bid wasn’t quite low enough to afford a maintenance building, so they plan to use an existing building on the site for maintenance.

Catanzarite says they expect to finish the park by December.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Anderson Trail County ParkGrangerbondbond issueSt. Joseph County parksLarry Catanzarite
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott