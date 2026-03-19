Longtime Concord High School athletic director to retire

Concord High School’s athletic director is retiring, after more than two decades. Dave Preheim plans to step down at the end of the school year.

Superintendent Dan Funston told the school board Monday that Preheim is a 1989 graduate of Concord High School. He returned to the district as a teacher in 1994 and has served as high school athletic director since 2004.

“We appreciate Dave’s commitment to our student-athletes, the time he’s given in supporting our athletic programs and our community,” Funston said.

Preheim told the Elkhart Truth that he made the decision to retire after the district decided to restructure some of the athletic director’s responsibilities. He hopes to continue working in education-based athletics in some form – maybe one that involves less evening and weekend work.

The school board accepted Preheim’s retirement during Monday’s meeting. The school corporation is now looking for a replacement, with an expected salary range of $96,305 to $101,970 a year, according to the job posting.