-
A video circulating on the social media app TikTok has led to arrests and closures at local schools.The video references a threat to school safety “for…
-
Voters in northern Indiana approved only one of the state's two school funding referendums up for consideration this fall. The two school corporations…
-
Concord Community Schools’ request to renew its referendum appears to have failed.According to unofficial results from the Elkhart County Clerk’s Office,…
-
Voters in the Concord Community Schools district will decide Nov. 2 whether to renew the district’s referendum for up to eight years. Concord’s original…
-
Some voters in northern Indiana will decide the outcomes of two school funding referendum measures next week, and the leaders of the two school…
-
The South Bend Community School Corporation is the most recent local school district to decide how it will reopen for the 2021-2022 school year. The…
-
A former social studies teacher at Concord High School is facing a number of criminal charges, including possession of child pornography. Andrew Cowells…
-
UPDATE: Three more teachers at Concord High School were placed on admnistrative leave during the district's investigation into sexual comments made by a…
-
As of Wednesday, Hoosier educators became eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine through federal pharmacies, and some local school districts have already…
-
Concord is shifting to online only at three schools due to the number of students requiring isolation or quarantine at those buildings. (You can read the…