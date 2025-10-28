© 2025 WVPE
Concord among schools helping to redesign the American high school

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published October 28, 2025 at 4:33 PM EDT
Concord High School. Concord Community Schools joins a national effort to redesign high school, shifting from seat-time credits to student mastery and personalized learning.
Concord Community Schools is one of five Indiana districts, and 24 nationwide, chosen to help rethink what high school looks like.

Concord Community Schools is one of five Indiana districts, and 24 nationwide, chosen to help rethink what high school looks like.

The Carnegie Foundation’s Future of High School Network is focused on shifting away from traditional seat-time credits toward a model based on student mastery and real-world skills.

Kendra Divine, Concord’s director of the Student Engagement Center, says that means giving students more flexibility in how they learn and show what they know.

“There’s a lot of different ways that you can demonstrate mastery,” Divine said. “A lot of times people think a test shows mastery, but in reality a performance task shows that better.”

She says the goal is to make learning more personal and relevant for every student.

“Instead of a one-size-fits-all model, school becoming something that still offers academics but allows you to tailor your high-school journey more individually to what your interests are,” she said.

Concord will host one of the network’s collaboration sessions later this school year.
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is enjoying his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
