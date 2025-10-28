Concord among schools helping to redesign the American high school

Concord Community Schools is one of five Indiana districts, and 24 nationwide, chosen to help rethink what high school looks like.

The Carnegie Foundation’s Future of High School Network is focused on shifting away from traditional seat-time credits toward a model based on student mastery and real-world skills.

Kendra Divine, Concord’s director of the Student Engagement Center, says that means giving students more flexibility in how they learn and show what they know.

“There’s a lot of different ways that you can demonstrate mastery,” Divine said. “A lot of times people think a test shows mastery, but in reality a performance task shows that better.”

She says the goal is to make learning more personal and relevant for every student.

“Instead of a one-size-fits-all model, school becoming something that still offers academics but allows you to tailor your high-school journey more individually to what your interests are,” she said.

Concord will host one of the network’s collaboration sessions later this school year.