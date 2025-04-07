Elkhart County initiative prepares kids for kindergarten success

A community-led effort in Elkhart County is making significant strides toward preparing young children for kindergarten success. The Building Strong Brains coalition, part of the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, focuses on ensuring that every child enters elementary school ready to succeed.

Kim Boynton, director of the coalition, emphasized the importance of resources and meaningful interactions in early childhood development.

“Talking with your child, singing with your child—those interactions are crucial,” Boynton said. “Our goal is to support families by ensuring they have the resources, time, and energy to do those things.”

The coalition, which currently supports 76 programs, works to close the gap in early childhood education. Boynton believes that the expansion of such programs signals success for the initiative.

“Any time we see a new early learning opportunity emerge, that’s really positive for the community,” she added.

A major new opportunity is coming to Concord Community Schools, which recently announced an all-day pre-kindergarten program set to launch in the 2025-2026 school year.

Elkhart County isn’t alone in its efforts to enhance early childhood education. Boynton pointed to “Ready to Grow in St. Joe County” as a valuable collaborator, along with Lauch Pad in Kosciusko County.

"When various programs work together," Boynton explained, "they can learn from each other and strengthen the community as a whole."