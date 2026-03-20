Bristol Council approves annexation, despite opposition

The Bristol Bristol Town Council voted three to one Thursday to annex more than 500 acres along County Road 14.

The land is currently zoned for agricultural development, but the owners are expected to request a rezoning to manufacturing. That’s drawn opposition from neighbors who worry that’ll lead to future data center development.

Council members defended their decision Thursday. Council President Jeff Beachy felt the annexation would give Bristol more control over what might be built there. "So we can ask for earthen barriers," Beachy said. "We can ask for privacy and sound mitigation with trees. There’s a lot of things that we can do."

Council members worried that if they didn’t annex the land, the city of Elkhart would.

They also focused on the need for revenue, following the state’s property tax reform. Council member Gregg Tuholski said tax revenues aren’t keeping up with rising costs. "That’s the way the state is set up," Tuholski said. "Municipalities have to expand, or they die off. Unfortunately, that’s just the way it is."

Cathy Burke cast the lone opposing vote. She said she shared the other members’ concerns, but she still felt undecided. “I had to go by my gut and I prayed about it, and that’s why I voted ‘no,’” Burke explained.

As part of the annexation, Bristol will have to extend water and wastewater services to the area within three years.