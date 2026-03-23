Elkhart blocked crossings site identifies worst crossings last year

Elkhart County officials on Monday released data showing which railroad crossings were blocked the most last year.

The county sits along one of the busiest freight rail corridors in the country, with about 100 trains moving through the area each day. Many trains exceed two miles in length, and some stretch more than three miles.

All those trains can mean frustration for drivers.

So in 2024 the county partnered with a Goshen-based company, Blocked Crossings LLC. The company installed camera and cloud-based monitoring technology that provides real-time information about whether crossings are open or blocked.

On Monday the county released data showing which crossings were blocked for at least 10 minutes the most last year. County Road 50 had the most, with 305 blockages. Next came County Road 42 with 175, followed by County Road 29 with 84.

The county says the site is seeing nearly 500 visits per day and occasionally reaching as many as 700 visits. Emergency responders are also using the system to help plan routes when responding to calls.