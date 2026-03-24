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City, state find more money for planned Kennedy Park upgrade

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published March 24, 2026 at 4:43 PM EDT

After some delays over funding, the city of South Bend is moving forward with a long-anticipated upgrade of a major park on the city’s west side.

The city for several years has planned to revitalize the 38-acre Kennedy Park. It had won a $7.5 million grant from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, contingent on the city matching that amount. The city’s redevelopment commission did match the money but design costs have exceeded initial forecasts.

In a memo to the city’s redevelopment commission, Patrick Sherman, the city’s director of project management, says when the city told the DNR they need more money, the DNR agreed, if the city could again match it.

So on Thursday the city staff will ask the commission for another $1.5 million, bringing the project’s total cost up over $18 million.

They’ll renovate and expand the park’s aquatics facility, develop an accessible connective trail system and sidewalks within the park, and replace playground equipment, athletic courts and fields. They’ll also install more lighting, replace a parking lot, and add picnic sites and a shelter.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team South Bend Venues Park and ArtsSouth Bend Redevelopment CommissionKennedy Parkindiana department of natural resources
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott