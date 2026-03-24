City, state find more money for planned Kennedy Park upgrade

After some delays over funding, the city of South Bend is moving forward with a long-anticipated upgrade of a major park on the city’s west side.

The city for several years has planned to revitalize the 38-acre Kennedy Park. It had won a $7.5 million grant from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, contingent on the city matching that amount. The city’s redevelopment commission did match the money but design costs have exceeded initial forecasts.

In a memo to the city’s redevelopment commission, Patrick Sherman, the city’s director of project management, says when the city told the DNR they need more money, the DNR agreed, if the city could again match it.

So on Thursday the city staff will ask the commission for another $1.5 million, bringing the project’s total cost up over $18 million.

They’ll renovate and expand the park’s aquatics facility, develop an accessible connective trail system and sidewalks within the park, and replace playground equipment, athletic courts and fields. They’ll also install more lighting, replace a parking lot, and add picnic sites and a shelter.