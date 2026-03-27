Several No Kings protests planned in Michiana

Saturday’s No Kings protest will include a number of local rallies.

In Elkhart, a protest is planned for 10:00 a.m. to noon at the Civic Plaza. Elkhart County Indivisible says a program of speakers and songs will start around 10:30, followed later by a march around downtown Elkhart.

In South Bend, the Michiana Alliance for Democracy is planning a rally at 1:00 p.m. at Jon Hunt Memorial Plaza. Organizers say they'll collect food donations for the community, along with cash donations for La Casa de Amistad.

Protests are also planned in Goshen, Niles, LaPorte and Nappanee, among other locations. Organizers have expressed concern about the Trump administration’s actions against Iran and immigration enforcement actions, amid rising prices.

Protesters should keep in mind that their First Amendment rights are strongest in traditional public forums, according to Danielle Drake, the advocacy manager at the ACLU of Indiana. “So, streets, sidewalks, parks – things that are public spaces – are where your First Amendment rights are the strongest, so what you say, what you have on a sign, what you do are more protected in those spaces,” Drake said.

She urges protesters to follow the principles set by the organizers. “Make sure that you know who the helpers are, who the organizers are, and make sure that you’re practicing nonviolence,” Drake added.

Drake says that if you’re arrested or you think your rights are violated, try to take note of police officers’ names, badge and patrol car numbers, and collect contact information from any witnesses.

