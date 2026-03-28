Crowds gather in downtown Elkhart for No Kings protest

Demonstrators filled much of Elkhart Civic Plaza, as part of Saturday’s No Kings protest.

Speakers during the rally were critical of the Trump administration’s actions, as well as Republicans in Indiana who they feel have been too cooperative. Some of the biggest concerns were the killings of U.S. citizens by federal officers in Minnesota and the war with Iran.

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Sam Yoder with the Poor People’s Campaign called the war “a travesty.” "We’re spending over a billion dollars a day on this war," Yoder said. "This is money that is taking food out of the mouths of our children and health care from our fellow citizens."

Merle Baker leads Elkhart County Indivisible’s executive team. He says this may be the most important moment in the country’s history: an opportunity to prevent its democracy from being seriously threatened.

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“But it takes people, lots of people – people with courage and willingness to resist and stand up and say no,” Baker told WVPE after Saturday's rally.

Still, there were lighthearted moments. Some protesters wore costumes – the inflatable dragon from October’s rally was back – and dance music played before and after speeches. The event also included a short march through downtown Elkhart

Wendell Wiebe-Powell, also part of Elkhart County Indivisible's executive team, said it’s easy to feel overwhelmed, but urged people not to become paralyzed by cynicism. "We’re standing up and we’re out here," Wiebe-Powell said. "We’re rolling up our sleeves and getting involved in vital organizations that need our help."

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Baker also assured demonstrators that their presence makes a difference. "These rallies play a major role in helping us all rediscover what it means to be a citizen and democracy," Baker said. "They help us realize the power and the possibility of the people."

Meanwhile, the Elkhart County Democratic Party used the event to appeal to voters and to encourage potential candidates to fill vacancies on the general election ballot.

Baker admitted that he was hoping for an even larger turnout. "I think the weather affected us," Baker told WVPE. "It’s also probably the case that people were at other rallies. There were a lot of rallies to choose from, which I’m very happy about."