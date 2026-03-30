Spring bird walk invites residents to reconnect with nature on Pumpkinvine Trail

Elkhart County Parks is inviting residents to welcome spring with a guided bird walk Wednesday along the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail.

The free event runs from 8 to 10 a.m. and will focus on early-season bird activity as winter species begin to move out and migratory birds return to the region.

Program coordinator Annie Aguirre said the walk offers more than a chance to spot birds.

“Well, I mean, in order to listen, especially, um, you really have to be able to filter out other things. So the sound of cars roaring by, you're going to be kind of tuning that out a little bit and then you might tune out like some of the other thoughts that are kind of going through your head,” Aguirre said.

She said that shift in focus can help people slow down and reconnect with their surroundings.

The guided walk is open to all experience levels and does not require registration. Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather and be prepared to spend extended time outdoors.

The event begins at the Abshire Park trailhead, located at 1302 E. Lincoln Ave. in Goshen.

Elkhart County Parks hosts bird walks on the first Wednesday of each month at different locations throughout the county.