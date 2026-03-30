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Spring bird walk invites residents to reconnect with nature on Pumpkinvine Trail

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published March 30, 2026 at 4:19 PM EDT
An American Robin perches on a tree branch at sunrise, a common sight as spring bird activity increases across northern Indiana.
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Elkhart County Parks
An American Robin perches on a tree branch at sunrise, a common sight as spring bird activity increases across northern Indiana.

Elkhart County Parks is inviting residents to welcome spring with a guided bird walk Wednesday along the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail.

The free event runs from 8 to 10 a.m. and will focus on early-season bird activity as winter species begin to move out and migratory birds return to the region.

Program coordinator Annie Aguirre said the walk offers more than a chance to spot birds.

“Well, I mean, in order to listen, especially, um, you really have to be able to filter out other things. So the sound of cars roaring by, you're going to be kind of tuning that out a little bit and then you might tune out like some of the other thoughts that are kind of going through your head,” Aguirre said.

She said that shift in focus can help people slow down and reconnect with their surroundings.

The guided walk is open to all experience levels and does not require registration. Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather and be prepared to spend extended time outdoors.

The event begins at the Abshire Park trailhead, located at 1302 E. Lincoln Ave. in Goshen.

Elkhart County Parks hosts bird walks on the first Wednesday of each month at different locations throughout the county.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team MigrationbirdsPumpkinvine Nature TrailElkhart County Parksspringnature
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is enjoying his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
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