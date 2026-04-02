Prosecutors say South Bend man killed four cats in apartment

Police have jailed a man on animal cruelty charges for killing kittens in his South Bend apartment. A warning, this story describes violence toward animals.

Court records say police on Tuesday were asked to check the welfare of 23-year-old Tyler Coday at his Irish Hills apartment. He greeted them at the door and said he had been doing things and hearing things he "was not proud of," and "some cats were hurt." When officers asked him where the cats were, Coday said they were in the trash can, and they were dead.

Officers then found two kittens dead in a kitchen trash can and they arrested Coday. Because there were still three living cats and two rats in the apartment, police called Coday’s roommate, who was working out of state. His roommate said Coday a month ago had killed two cats because they “got a little playful.”

Prosecutors have charged Coday with four Level 6 felony counts of torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal. He was held without bond late Thursday in the St. Joseph County Jail awaiting an initial court appearance Monday.

The surviving pets were taken to South Bend Animal Resource Center.