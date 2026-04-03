Goshen launches online survey to gather input for new unified development ordinance

Goshen residents and property owners have a chance to shape future development in the city. Goshen is working with TSW Design Group to create a new unified development ordinance. The city says it would replace its existing zoning ordinance and subdivision regulations with one easy-to-understand document.

Now, planners have created an online survey, where community members can weigh in on what kind of development they’d like to see and what types of housing the city should promote. They can also share their concerns about current development and zoning ideas Goshen could borrow from other communities.

City leaders say their goal is to simplify development rules, resolve conflicts and align development standards with what the community wants.

A draft unified development ordinance is expected to be presented to the public this fall. It would then go to the plan commission and then the city council for final approval.